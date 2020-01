Fire chief praises BH girl’s kindness

Tamsyn Grillett with her shower packs for bushfire victims. PICTURE: Tina Grillett Tamsyn Grillett with her shower packs for bushfire victims. PICTURE: Tina Grillett

By Callum Marshall

The generosity of the Broken Hill community has been further highlighted by local Tamsyn Gillett, who has just sent across 32 toiletry packs to the RFS to help people affected by the bushfires.

The 11-year-old recently contacted RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons saying she wanted to help out those who’d lost their homes.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Mr Fitzsimmons said Tamsyn had asked her mum Tina to reach out to friends and family on Facebook seeking donations of toiletry items that she could make into shower packs for others.

