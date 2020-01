Cakes rake in dosh at Plaza

Barb Milne, Justin Nankivell, Natalie Martin, Gita Sun and Tania Price driving the cake stall in front of Woolworths on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Barb Milne, Justin Nankivell, Natalie Martin, Gita Sun and Tania Price driving the cake stall in front of Woolworths on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Broken Hill residents continued to support Australian bushfire victims at the weekend, raising more than $3000 through a cake stall at Westside Plaza.

Woolworths staff organised the fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s S.T.A.N.D (Support Through Australian Natural Disasters) bushfire appeal.

A steady stream of people donated cakes and money through the day on Saturday as well as enjoying many of the tasty treats on offer.

