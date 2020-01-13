Catches win matches
Monday, 13th January, 2020
High fives for Magpie quick Michael Maalste (right) after removing Robin first drop Lachlan Kaye (left). PICTURE: Michael Murphy
By Michael Murphy
Outstanding catches punctuated the Barrier District Cricket League’s T20 double-header at the Alma Oval on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the first match against the Kangaroos, after posting a more-than-respectable total of 104 runs, a tidy effort considering star batsmen ter Braak, Hack and Savage were all unavailable to play.
Matt Letcher (31) and Brendon Martin (23) opened the batting for North, posting a handy 44 runs in nine overs before Martin lost his wicket to a fine Laurence Hebbard catch off the bowling off Sheldon Hall.
Please log in to read the whole article.