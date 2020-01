Betts hits first-class 50

Sam Betts bowling against Tasmania last week. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Betts bowling against Tasmania last week. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Batting brilliantly, Samantha Betts displayed her all-round cricket skills making 59 and propelling the SA Scorpions to a score of 242 in Thursday’s Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) match against the Tasmanian Tigers at Karen Rolton Oval.

The SA Scorpions still remain win-less after the heartbreaking loss to Tasmania on Thursday, despite the standout performances from Betts and with the ball, skipper Megan Schutt.

Betts (59 from 49 balls) starred with the bat for South Australia, posting a maiden WNCL half-century.

