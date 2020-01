Locals send donations for bushfire relief

The Old Willyama Hotel's Archie Ponchica, Chelsea Ryan and Juanita McInnes had their bushfire relief donations ready to roll yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Twelve palettes of bushfire relief donations have been loaded up and shipped out of the Old Willyama Hotel for people in need.

The local appeal was started by the Old Willyama Hotel’s Juanita McInnes, Chelsea Ryan, Nicky Picken and Shani Spencer and they have been flooded with supplies and goods for communities and animals that have been ravaged by bushfires sweeping the nation.

Ms McInnes said she, the hotel’s staff and workers from Jetcrete put all the goods into transport palettes and generous helpers from Silver City Express, TNT Freight Broken Hill, DLG and Nejaim Steel packed and shipped the palettes off to Mildura, with one already on route to Kangaroo Island.

