Imperial Lakes meeting will go ahead

Imperial Lake when it was much fuller than now. A meeting to discuss its reopening is set to take place at the Musicians Club on January 28. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Callum Marshall

An upcoming meeting to discuss ways to reopen Imperial Lake will not be affected by one of its biggest advocates stepping down from public advocacy, said Councillor Tom Kennedy.

Local businessman Peter Nash, who’s been pushing for the reopening of the lake for years, recently announced that he’d be stepping down as “the media’s ‘unofficial’ spokesperson for the CBD” and would focus on his business, Sampson’s shoe store.

Despite losing a key public voice, Clr Kennedy said the meeting was about the community as a whole and getting input and ideas from locals about what could be done if Imperial Lake was reopened for recreational use.

