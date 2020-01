Choir treasurer on song for a record time

Yvonne Lehman with the new Philharmonc Choir Treasurer Vicki Armstrong (left) and committee member June Marie Bennett. PICTURE: Supplied Yvonne Lehman with the new Philharmonc Choir Treasurer Vicki Armstrong (left) and committee member June Marie Bennett. PICTURE: Supplied

Just after Christmas, the Broken Hill Philharmonic Choir presented outgoing Treasurer Yvonne Lehman with flowers, a certificate of thanks and letter of appreciation as a small “thank you” for her 28 years as Treasurer.

This is the longest anyone has served in any position on the Management Committee in the Society’s 85-year history, said the choir’s Diane Cotterill.

“Despite not being an active member of the choir, Yvonne was a diligent, loyal and hard-working Treasurer and she will be greatly missed,” Mrs Cotterill said.

Please log in to read the whole article.