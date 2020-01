Magpies working to strengthen their wings

Central Football Club’s Senior Coach Jarred Paull (left) and Reserves Coach Greg Wellington. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Central Football Club’s Senior Coach Jarred Paull (left) and Reserves Coach Greg Wellington. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Jarred Paull has resumed his role as the Central Football Club’s Senior Coach for a second season and he’ll be joined by some new faces as the club looks to rebuild their culture.

Having coached the team for the first time last year Jarred said his aim was to keep building.

“We didn’t win a game so there’s not really expectations this year,” he said.

