Hill’s have your back

Racheal and Bodie Hill are the new champions for the RFDS and Lifeline’s ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ peer support mental health program. PICTURE: Myles Burt Racheal and Bodie Hill are the new champions for the RFDS and Lifeline’s ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ peer support mental health program. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Far West graziers Bodie and Rachel Hill have been announced as the new champions for the ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ program.

The peer support mental health program is a partnership between the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast, with funding provided by the NSW Ministry of Health.

Launched in April last year, it identifies local graziers with lived mental health experience and provides them with training and support to help others who are also suffering.

Please log in to read the whole article.