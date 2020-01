Darling-Baaka wins council’s backing

Mayor Darriea Turley with Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation’s (from left) David Doyle, Derek Hardman, Badger Bates and Anthony Hayward. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Mayor Darriea Turley with Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation’s (from left) David Doyle, Derek Hardman, Badger Bates and Anthony Hayward. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

City Council has supported a move by the Barkindji Native Title Group Aboriginal Corporation to recognise the Darling River’s traditional name of ‘Baaka.’

The native title group has made an application to the Geographical Names Board and a majority of councillors backed it at Monday night’s extraordinary council meeting.

Only councillors Tom Kennedy and Bob Algate voted against it.

