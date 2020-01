Sen Patrick focuses on Lower Darling

Senator Rex Patrick shuttles a fish with the help of a Menindee volunteer to a mobile fish tank for relocation. PICTURE: Senator Rex Patrick

By Myles Burt

Senator Rex Patrick has conducted another tour of the Lower Darling during which he helped rescue fish and gained yet more perspectives from the locals.

The South Australian senator said while the bushfires in SA, Victoria and NSW were terrible it was important that the country does not forget about the catastrophic situation on the Lower Darling.

Sen. Patrick, of the Centre Alliance Party, said he also worries about the increasing tensions among irrigators along the Upper Murray River who are becoming more agitated from watching water flow past their properties into SA.

