The butter man

The Broken Hill Chilled Butter and Produce Company.

By Paul Armstrong

Ernst Fromen, who was born in Sweden, came to Broken Hill in 1886 and set up a Produce Store on the corner of Argent and Oxide streets (later J P Martin’s store site, now ANZ Bank).

In the 1890s, he was one of the organisers of the Broken Hill Chamber of Commerce.

In 1900, he moved to Railwaytown and opened a Wholesale Produce Store.

