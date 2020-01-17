Scholarships up for grabs

Starcha Meehan: "It was a huge relief to receive the scholarship."

The Far West Local Health District is encouraging all aspiring nurses across NSW to apply for the 2020 Enrolled Nurse Scholarships, which cover course fees and a guarantee of a job offer upon completion.

Applications are now open for scholarships to study nursing across the state, including at Far West LHD.

Two scholarships were awarded in Far West LHD last year and both these ENs will be offered employment opportunities with the LHD.

