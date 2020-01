Stormy weather in Far West

Zahli and Jake Finch enjoying a good splash in a Stephen’s Creek flowing with water on Wednesday afternoon. PICTURE: Luke Finch Zahli and Jake Finch enjoying a good splash in a Stephen’s Creek flowing with water on Wednesday afternoon. PICTURE: Luke Finch

By Callum Marshall

Wild weather hit the Far West on Wednesday afternoon and night as residents dealt with heavy winds, thunder, lightning and much needed rain.

Not too far out of Broken Hill, Stephen’s Creek was flowing with water on Wednesday as Kelly Finch took her kids out to enjoy a splash in the water alongside the family dogs.

“The little storm that we got was quite unexpected and once we saw that the creek was running - it was only quite low so pretty safe - we sort of took advantage,” she said.

