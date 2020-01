Supplies for injured wildlife

Broken Hill Health Service General manager Melissa Welsh, RRANA representative Lindy Hunt and Medical Ward’s Acting Nurse Unit manager Caroline Clemens are excited to donate old hospital equipment that will help assist bushfire-affected wildlife. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Health Service General manager Melissa Welsh, RRANA representative Lindy Hunt and Medical Ward’s Acting Nurse Unit manager Caroline Clemens are excited to donate old hospital equipment that will help assist bushfire-affected wildlife. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Broken Hill Health Service has teamed up with RRANA in donating expired medical supplies to bushfire-affected animals.

General manager Melissa Welsh said the donated equipment would be packaged up and sent to an Animal Rescue Collective (ARC) hub in Salisbury, South Australia, where the donations would then be distributed to wildlife carers in bushfire affected regions.

The donations consist of out-of-date, unused or opened items such as open dressing packs, cannulation kits, wound kits that are no longer aseptic (sterile), end of date saline, IV lines and cannulas, syringes, plastic bowls and kidney dishes, disinfectant hand wash plus any out-of-date medications, creams, Jelonet and Melonin dressings.

