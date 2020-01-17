Cover-up claims under scrutiny

John Greville, the former Investigations Manager for the Mid North Coast Local Health District. John Greville, the former Investigations Manager for the Mid North Coast Local Health District.

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Ombudsman is investigating allegations that the former Chief Executive of the Far West Health District was involved in covering up the circumstances relating to the death of a patient at the Coffs Harbour Hospital in 2014.

Stephen Rodwell was the Executive Director of Workforce, Nursing and Midwifery at the Mid North Coast Local Health District when Jamie Byrne (42) died overnight in the hospital’s Mental Health In-Patient Unit in July of that year.

In 2017, Mr Rodwell was the Chief Executive of the FWLHD when an 18-year-old local lad died after being misdiagnosed in the Broken Hill Hospital’s emergency department.

Please log in to read the whole article.