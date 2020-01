Dogs v Pies in T20 final

Magpies' Jared Paull will have a key role to play with the bat and ball in today's grand final. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Donald Trump

Round eleven of the BDCL will see North take on Central in the T20 Final today at the Alma Oval.

North are the defending champs after defeating South in last year’s final.

Central will have to do it without two of their strike players, with Rhodes and Mateer, both unavailable this week. However they do welcome back one star, Justin Heath. Heath will offer a lot with the bat and if called upon, with the ball.

