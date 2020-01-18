It’s a dog's life

Lacey is a one-and-a-half year old female staffy. (251000110) Gizmo is a male ridgeback X bull arab, who is one-and-a-half years old. (251000110) Lacey is a one-and-a-half year old female staffy. (251000110) Gizmo is a male ridgeback X bull arab, who is one-and-a-half years old. (251000110)

By Emily Ferguson

Lacey and Gizmo are two of more than 30 dogs in the Broken Hill pound, which is experiencing a perpetual influx of homeless hounds.

The dogs are being well taken care of, but they deserve a loving home and family of their own.

Kelly Dwyer of the Broken Hill Pound said they were too often seeing people drop off their unwanted dogs, and even finding them stranded on the roadside, which was unacceptable.

Please log in to read the whole article.