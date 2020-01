Cake fundraiser for the animals

Chris Smith (left) and The Old Willyama Hotel’s Chelsea Ryan with some of the cakes being sold today to raise money to help bushfire-affected animals. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Chris Smith (left) and The Old Willyama Hotel’s Chelsea Ryan with some of the cakes being sold today to raise money to help bushfire-affected animals. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

Chris Smith and friends will hold a cake stall today at Coles Supermarket to raise money to help save native animals affected by the bushfires.

Ms Smith said she and her friends had been busy baking lots of cream cakes, bar cakes and loaves and that they will also be selling quiches and toffees.

The stall will open at 9am and stay open “until we run out of cakes,” she said.

