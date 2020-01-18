Council has power to release report

By Callum Marshall

The NSW Ombudsman’s office says a final report about an investigation into the Civic Centre could be released publicly by City Council.

This refutes claims made by City Council chiefs earlier this week that it was up to the Ombudsman to decide when to release it.

In an email seen by the BDT, an Ombudsman’s office staffer confirmed to Councillor Bob Algate that they had “no objections” to their report being made public, and that it was a matter for council to decide.

