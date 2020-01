YMCA in good shape

YMCA instructors and participants of the Body Attack class celebrate the centre’s first birthday on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy YMCA instructors and participants of the Body Attack class celebrate the centre’s first birthday on Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The first year of the YMCA Broken Hill’s Integrated Wellness Centre has been an outstanding success.

The centre has celebrated its first year of operation after a clever redevelopment transformed the existing site into a modern facility with a wide range of services the whole community can enjoy.

And the community has responded, with more than 185,400 visits through the turnstiles in the past 12 months.

