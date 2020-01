Giving continues to ease suffering

Nola Carney, Pam Tosh, Chris Smith and Barb Zammit set up a cake stall at Coles supermarket on Saturday morning to help raise funds for wildlife devastated by the nation’s bushfires. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Nola Carney, Pam Tosh, Chris Smith and Barb Zammit set up a cake stall at Coles supermarket on Saturday morning to help raise funds for wildlife devastated by the nation’s bushfires. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

People from around the world continue to open up their hearts and wallets to those impacted by the Australian bushfires.

Some of the images captured during the tortuous summer will be etched in the minds of many for years to come, especially pictures of animals killed in the fires, or worse, those animals still struggling to stay alive.

In one heart-breaking photograph taken on Kangaroo Island, a koala appears to weep while another lays dead nearby.

