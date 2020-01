Dust storms here to stay

A huge dust storm barrelled into Mildura on November 21, 2019 where temperatures hit 40.6 degrees in the Murray River town that day. PICTURE: AAP A huge dust storm barrelled into Mildura on November 21, 2019 where temperatures hit 40.6 degrees in the Murray River town that day. PICTURE: AAP

By Callum Marshall

With dust storms sweeping across the Central and Far West, a soil scientist at the University of Sydney has warned that they will become more episodic and less predictable during periods of short, sharp erratic droughts.

Associate Professor Stephen Cattle of the Sydney Institute of Agriculture told the BDT climate change will have an indirect effect on the prevalence of dust storms behaviour.

“Having been to Broken Hill numerous times before, it’s a dusty place because it’s part of the arid zone of the Far West division so it’s always going to be dry and dusty out there to a certain extent,” said Professor Cattle.

