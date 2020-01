Distilery approved

Tydvil Hotel publican Eric Hanna. Tydvil Hotel publican Eric Hanna.

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Distillery has gained development approval and the Tydvil Hotel’s dream might soon be realised.

The Tydvil’s publican Eric Hanna said he was very happy to get the green light from City Council.

“It was a big hurdle for us to get over so I feel excited and relieved,” said Mr Hanna.

Please log in to read the whole article.