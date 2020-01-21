Roy backs Ombudsman hospital investigation

By Craig Brealey

The opening of an investigation into allegations of a cover-up at a NSW country hospital was good news, according to MP Roy Butler.

The Ombudsman’s office is looking into complaints raised by senior staff at the Coffs Harbour Hospital that management sought to hide the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient in 2014.

The Executive Director of Workforce, Nursing and Midwifery at the Mid North Coast Local Health District at the time, Stephen Rodwell, was appointed the Chief Executive of the Far West LHD in 2017.

