Honeymoon Mine restarts

The Honeymoon Mine across the border in South Australia. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A positive feasibility study for Boss Resources’ Honeymoon mine has boosted confidence that uranium production could restart at the site within 12 months.

The mine is in South Australia, 80 kilometres northwest of Broken Hill, and the company said it would look to recruit locals.

The feasibility study results and a conservative uranium price has excited Boss Resources which is fully permitted to export 3.3 million pounds of triuranium octoxide (uranium) equivalent per year over a 12-year mine life.

