Labor takes aim at Seniors Card promise
Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, Shadow Minister for Seniors Jo Haylen.
By Callum Marshall
A stoush between NSW Nationals and Labor over a $250 seniors travel card has emerged, with Labor criticising the Nationals timing of its rollout.
The Regional Seniors Travel Card was announced as a pre-election commitment by the Nationals before last year’s state election.
The cards allow eligible seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas of the state to acquire a $250 prepaid card that helps ease their cost of travel with discounts on fuel and taxis and pre-booked TrainLink regional train and coach services.
Please log in to read the whole article.