Labor takes aim at Seniors Card promise

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, Shadow Minister for Seniors Jo Haylen. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, Shadow Minister for Seniors Jo Haylen.

By Callum Marshall

A stoush between NSW Nationals and Labor over a $250 seniors travel card has emerged, with Labor criticising the Nationals timing of its rollout.

The Regional Seniors Travel Card was announced as a pre-election commitment by the Nationals before last year’s state election.

The cards allow eligible seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas of the state to acquire a $250 prepaid card that helps ease their cost of travel with discounts on fuel and taxis and pre-booked TrainLink regional train and coach services.

