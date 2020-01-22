Expensive at half the price: report

Angus Taylor, Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Federal Energy Minister

By Craig Brealey

The Federal Government paid nearly twice the original asking price for water entitlements owned by a company with links to the Federal Energy Minister, according to a new report on the controversy.

Eastern Australia Agriculture (EAA) had over the years repeatedly offered much lower prices but these were rejected by the Commonwealth as being “not value for money” at $1,495 a megalitre, according to recently released documents.

However, in 2017 the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources paid EAA $2,745 a megalitre for 29 gigalitres of overland flow water rights in the Condamine-Balonne river system in Queensland.

Please log in to read the whole article.