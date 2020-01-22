Baaka, however it’s spelt, has a very long history

An Aboriginal family on the Darling River by Avoca Station near Wentworth in 1904. An Aboriginal family on the Darling River by Avoca Station near Wentworth in 1904.

By Dr Sarah Martin

The Aboriginal name for the Darling River, “Baaka”, was first recorded by white people almost 150 years ago.

The Geographical Names Board has been asked to give the Darling River a dual name, that is both the European name Darling and the traditional Barkandji name Baaka.

This is not a name change, but an acknowledgment of both traditions, combining the two as Darling/Baaka or vice versa. The Board is currently doing wide consultation about the proposed dual name.

