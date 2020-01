Bushfire fundraiser

Fresh Pizza Broken Hill’s Cristina Tolu with Liam Wilson (middle) and Broken Hill Aquatic Stingray’s Ben Clavel. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Fresh Pizza Broken Hill’s Cristina Tolu with Liam Wilson (middle) and Broken Hill Aquatic Stingray’s Ben Clavel. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Fresh Pizza Broken Hill and the Broken Hill Aquatic Stingrays are hosting a bushfire relief fundraiser this weekend, once again highlighting the generosity of the local community.

Taking place at the back of the Aquatic Club in Sturt Park, everyone will be able to buy some delicious pizzas and drinks. All the proceeds will go towards the Red Cross’ bushfire relief efforts.

Pizza toppings will include margarita, cheesy garlic, pepperoni, the ‘Bondi’ (ham and pineapple) and mushroom.

