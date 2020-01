Dirty day in the Hill

The scene in Argent Street yesterday from the balcony of the Palace Hotel. PICTURE: Myles Burt The scene in Argent Street yesterday from the balcony of the Palace Hotel. PICTURE: Myles Burt

An intense dust storm fuelled by gusty winds hit the Silver City just after noon yesterday, and continued into the night.

The thick dust caused a few Broken Hill businesses to shut up shop early, and no wonder.

Wind gusts reached a high of 67km/h with an average high speed of 44km/h, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

