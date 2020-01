NDIS funding boost for Maari Ma Health

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with (from left) Acting CEO at Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation Marsha Files, and the Allied Health team's Erin Vale, Mele Tuipulotu and Sandy Gray. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation has received $20,000 from the federal government to employ a consultant to help it transition into the “complex” National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton met with Maari Ma representatives yesterday and said such grants were designed to support a skilled and sustainable NDIS workforce in communities across the country.

“These funds will help Maari Ma Health transition to the market-driven NDIS model and I’m very pleased the Broken Hill community stands to benefit,” said Mr Coulton.

