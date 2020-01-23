A great ambassador

By Myles Burt

Josephine Peter will be heading east this weekend as Camden Council’s Australia Day Ambassador for 2020.

This will be Ms Peter’s third time in a row as an Australia Day Ambassador, having previously filled the role for the Liverpool Shire Council in 2019, and the Coolamon Shire Council in 2018.

Ms Peter has been continuously volunteering over the last 79 years, having assisted 25 organisations within that time.

