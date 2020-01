Trees down in fierce winds

Council workers remove a tree felled in Beryl St during Wednesday’s dust storm. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Council workers remove a tree felled in Beryl St during Wednesday’s dust storm. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

A dozen State Emergency Service volunteers were kept busy during the height Wednesday’s intense dust storm, and the aftermath yesterday.

Volunteers responded to five jobs overnight Wednesday, all of them relating to tree damage.

“We had a tree through a carport, one through the back of a house that smashed a couple of windows, and trees down in the street, which council looks after,” said SES Deputy Commander Darren Larkin.

Please log in to read the whole article.