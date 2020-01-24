Grants for arts projects

Jonathon Welch Jonathon Welch

Five community organisations in the Far West have been awarded cash grants for art projects this year.

The Broken Hill Philharmonic Society was awarded $4,918 to run a choral workshop with the renowned choral conductor and teacher Jonathon Welch.

The Broken Hill Potters Society won $2,900 for two sculpture workshops to be run by Adelaide sculptor Leah Metaxa. The works will be exhibited at the West Darling Arts Gallery in the Town Hall Facade.

