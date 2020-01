MP lauds volunteers

Barwon MP Roy Butler (right) and Orange MP Phil Donato (centre) helping save fish on the Darling River this week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

Barwon MP Roy Butler says he will approach the NSW Government about subsidising volunteers who are putting their own time and money into saving native fish in the dwindling Darling River near Menindee.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP visited the river township this week with party colleague and Orange MP, Phil Donato, to take part in the operation to move struggling fish to better waters.

Mr Butler said he was “under no illusion” the little part he played on Wednesday made much difference.

