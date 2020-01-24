No ‘sports rorts’ in my electorate

Mark Coulton Mark Coulton

By Callum Marshall

Federal MP Mark Coulton has defended his under-fire Nationals party colleague Bridget McKenzie over the “sports rorts” affair and said he’s confident there’s nothing wrong with grants handed out in his electorate.

Last week, the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) released a scathing report of the federal government’s $100m community sports grant program, saying it was biased towards marginal seats before the 2019 federal election.

Seventy-three per cent of the projects awarded grant funding under sports minister McKenzie were not recommended by Sport Australia.

Please log in to read the whole article.