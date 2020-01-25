Footy stars’ T20 showdown

AFL star Taylor Walker is hoping to make his mark on the scoreboard in a T20 showdown against the Power. AFL star Taylor Walker is hoping to make his mark on the scoreboard in a T20 showdown against the Power.

By Peter Argent

Former Crows’ skipper and Silver City export Taylor Walker is among the eight Adelaide senior players who will form part of the Bushfire Twenty20 Showdown side for a game against Port Adelaide on February 2 at Adelaide Oval.

Tom Lynch, who represented Victoria in cricket at junior level, will captain the Crows and was instrumental in selecting which of his teammates would feature.

The Crouch brothers, Matt and Brad, will play alongside Lucindale lad Darcy Fogarty, Paul Seedsman, stand-alone leader in the 2020 AFL campaign Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith and former North Broken Hill junior cricketer Taylor Walker.

