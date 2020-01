Make the Jube great again

Peter Johnston, curator of the Jubilee Oval, runs his fingers through some of the new turf. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The help of those in the local football community is being requested to lay the third and final section of grass on the Jubilee Oval, ahead of the 2020 football season.

Jubilee Oval curator Peter Johnston said the oval was taking nicely to the new grass so far, and he was hopeful that the surface would be in optimal condition in round one of the local AFL competition.

“I’m really happy with the first two lots of grass, considering the hot weather that we’ve had over Christmas and that,” Mr Johnson said.

