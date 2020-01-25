A time for unity

Jarrod Wheatley Jarrod Wheatley

Locals will stand in solidarity with people from all across the country this weekend as the city celebrates Australia Day, says Broken Hill’s Mayor Darriea Turley AM.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time for so many towns across the country with the recent bushfires, and Australia Day provides the perfect opportunity for the nation to stand as one,” she said in a statement.

The local Australia Day Ceremony will be held on the Civic Centre plaza on January 26, and will get underway from 7am with a barbecue breakfast by gold coin donation courtesy of the Lions Club.

