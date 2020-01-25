The town behind the headlines

ABC’s Lisa Millar is hosting ‘Back Roads’, whoch airs 7.30pm on Monday. ABC’s Lisa Millar is hosting ‘Back Roads’, whoch airs 7.30pm on Monday.

By Craig Brealey

A year ago Menindee made world news when millions of fish died in the Darling River but on Monday the town will be shown for the good place it is on one of the nation’s most popular TV series.

“Back Roads” on the ABC visited Menindee in October last year and while the mass fish kill is examined, it promises to tell the story “of the town behind the headlines” and the good humour of the people who live there.

With the wide reach of the documentary series it might not only give people around Australia a better understanding of what has been done to the river but help to attract more visitors, said Graeme McCrabb, vice president of the Menindee Tourist Association.

