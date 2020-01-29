Let’s save the trees: local Landcare President

Broken Hill is known as an oasis in the desert but the drought is threatening that reputation and we must do what we can to save our trees, according to Landcare Broken Hill’s president, Simon Molesworth.

Mr Molesworth said yesterday that Mayor Darriea Turley had “got it right” with her plea to citizens to help look after the city’s trees in streets and public places.

Large numbers of trees are stressed and many have died, but Landcare Broken Hill said that by working together, we can all help save the trees that remain.

