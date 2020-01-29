Vaughan plays a strategic role in Tasmanian cricket

By Peter Argent

Broken Hill greatest cricketing export, Jeff Vaughan, played an important role behind the scenes for the Hobart Hurricanes, as they grabbed a pivotal late season victory on Australia Day to propel the team into the new-look finals series of the Big Bash League (BBL) version number nine.

The Hurricanes have charged back into BBL contention with three wins to finish a long-winded minor round series.

On the back of a wonderful 130 not out by Matt Wade and a 203-run opening partnership with D’Arcy Short, the Hurricanes have snatched a place in the elimination final next Thursday and forced their hosts, the Adelaide Strikers, into the third place eliminator next Saturday night.

