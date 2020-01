Murrumbidgee irrigators’ generous water donation

Murrumbidgee farmers will be generously donating about 28 megalitres of water to the Far West via the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline (pictured during it’s construction in 2018). PICTURE: Michael Murphy Murrumbidgee farmers will be generously donating about 28 megalitres of water to the Far West via the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline (pictured during it’s construction in 2018). PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Emily McInerney

Murrumbidgee farmers have given graziers in the Far West a generous donation of previous water.

The group of farmers recently contacted Regional Development Australia Far West to tell them of their plan and to help put it in motion.

RDA Far West CEO, Michael Williams, said it came about after they were contacted by the Murrumbidgee local MP’s office.

