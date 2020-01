Lions lends a hand

Broken Hill Lions Club’s Secretary, Barry Hancock, and President, Robyn Miani. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill Lions Club’s Secretary, Barry Hancock, and President, Robyn Miani. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Lions Club has joined its fellow clubs from around the world who are providing practical help to people affected by the bushfires.

The Lions Club International Disaster Relief Fund is donating water tanks to replace those that have been destroyed by the fires around Grafton, Tamworth and Foster in NSW while the local club has given its support to Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

BH Lions Club Secretary, Barry Hancock, said the Lions Club 201N1 District put out the call for the disaster relief.

