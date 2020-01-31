Outback gem

The Eastern array of dishes at the White Cliffs Solar Thermal Power Station. The picture was one of four photos Graeme Hanigan sent to an international engineering photo competition. PICTURE: Graeme Hanigan The Eastern array of dishes at the White Cliffs Solar Thermal Power Station. The picture was one of four photos Graeme Hanigan sent to an international engineering photo competition. PICTURE: Graeme Hanigan

By Callum Marshall

The secretary of a group that preserves the historic White Cliffs Solar Thermal Power Station has won the main prize in an international engineering photo competition.

Graeme Hanigan, of White Cliffs Solar Thermal Power Station Friends Inc., submitted a set of photos of some of the station’s dishes to the UK-based Engineering and Technology Magazine’s ‘Hidden Engineering Heritage Competition’ more than a year ago.

The purpose of the competition is to highlight “obscure or little-known engineering, technological or scientific objects of historical and cultural importance anywhere in the world”.

Please log in to read the whole article.