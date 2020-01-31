Louis meets our ‘Louis’

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux (left) and BDT journalist Callum Marshall ... we’ve never seen these two in the same room. Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux (left) and BDT journalist Callum Marshall ... we’ve never seen these two in the same room.

By Annette Northey

Legend has it that if you come face to face with your doppelganger, or double, it is an omen of bad luck or impending death.

So, it didn’t bother Louis Theroux one bit when I presented him with just a photograph of his doppelganger - the BDT’s very own Louis, journalist Callum Marshall.

It all started as a harmless BDT office prank. My boss thought it would be kind of funny if I took to Canberra a copy of the headshot we have of Callum, pinned to the office wall. The plan was to get Louis to sign it, then put it up on the wall in place of the original.

