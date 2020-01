Charity born from original gin

Tydvil Hotel owner Eric Hanna holds up a bottle of ‘Aussie Spirit’ Fossey’s Gin, which has been distilled exclusively to raise funds for bushfire relief. PICTURE: Myles Burt Tydvil Hotel owner Eric Hanna holds up a bottle of ‘Aussie Spirit’ Fossey’s Gin, which has been distilled exclusively to raise funds for bushfire relief. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Tydvil Hotel plans to donate every cent made from Fossey’s new gin ‘Aussie Spirit’ purchases to bushfire relief.

Publican Eric Hanna said through their partnership with the Mildura-based Fossey’s Ginporium and Distillery, 100 bottles of original gin have been distilled at $100 per bottle, and profits made from sales would be given to a bushfire-affected community.

Mr Hanna said it felt good to be able to contribute to bushfire relief through his own craft.

Please log in to read the whole article.