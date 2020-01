As seen on TV

Colby Stenhouse traded his work attire for a suit for his appearance on First Date Australia which aired earlier this week. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s Colby Stenhouse had his first date this week on national television.

The 18-year-old’s friends dared him to go on the show First Dates Australia.

“I never want to let them down so I thought I’d just go on for the laughs,” said Colby.

