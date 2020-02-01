Helen calls it a day

Helen Stephens (second from left) and the staff at Australian Unity who wished her all the best on her last day. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Helen Stephens (second from left) and the staff at Australian Unity who wished her all the best on her last day. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Helen Stephens will be taking some time for herself after almost three decades with Australian Unity.

Helen started with the company when it was Home Care in 1986 and worked for them until 1990.

“I had a break due to some family medical issues,” she said yesterday. “But I came back in 1993 because I enjoyed it so much.”

